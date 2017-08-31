Lake Bell Explains Going to Work as a Positive Thing to Her Daughter: ‘I Want to Be a Good Influence’

Lake Bell is a triple threat in the entertainment world — and she hasn’t slowed down just because she has kids.

The actress, screenwriter and director gave birth to her second child, son Ozgood “Ozzi,” in May, and she thinks expanding her family has had a positive effect on her career.

“I think actually having children has only invigorated my enthusiasm and need to grow as an artist and as a creative person,” she told reporters Tuesday evening at the Home Again premiere in West Hollywood, California.

Bell and husband Scott Campbell are also parents to 2½-year-old daughter Nova, whom Bell wants to set an example for. “They inspire me, but I also feel like, especially having a daughter, there is this cliché of [wanting] to show your kids that you’re following your dreams. I can’t tell you how true that is,” she says.

“When I explain to her that I have to go to work, I say that it’s a good thing,” adds Bell, 38. “I try to couch it in that way because it really is my great privilege and honor to continue to do what I do.”

In addition to her role in Home Again, Bell wrote, directed and starred in I Do … Until I Don’t, which hits theaters Friday. Though she may be busy between work and home, she’s grateful to be satisfied in both areas of her life.

“I feel very, very fulfilled to be able to even have the opportunity to write, direct and star in projects,” she explains. “It is really important to me to create content and stories that inspire a kind spirit, especially in this day and age.”

Bell adds, “We’ve got a lot of tension in the air. We’ve got a lot of angst. Everyone’s a little bit on edge from all sides. I feel it’s very important to put that out there, to put a little hope out there.”

What she’s not quite sure of yet is how her role as a mother will affect her role as an artist, and what projects she chooses to take on.

“I think when you first have children, at least for me, I feel very protective … I want to be a good influence,” she shares. “And then I think I’m going to get sick of that, and then maybe want to come out the other end and be like, ‘Come on, let’s go get crazy. Give me something to chew on.’ ”

“So I have a feeling that it will — as life and as relationships [go] — that the terms will always change, and you have to be flexible.”