Lake Bell Reveals Her Son's Name Is Ozzi, Short for Ozgood - and Insists It's Not After the Legendary Rocker

Lake Bell has finally revealed her 3-month-old son’s name – and what it was definitely not inspired by.

The actress’ second child with husband Scott Campbell is named Ozzi, short for Ozgood, she told Jimmy Kimmel during a Wednesday appearance on his talk show.

When Kimmel asked the Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later star if Ozzi was named after British rocker Ozzy Osbourne, Bell said, “No – but we can go with that.”

The mom of two and I Do … Until I Don’t actress, 38, further jokes that her 2½-year-old daughter Nova is actually “named after the Chevy.”

Bell calls life with a larger brood “the big leagues,” admitting that she and Campbell had initially planned to “just have one kid.”

“We were so excited to travel the world, you know, we’re like, ‘We’re gonna be modern. You don’t have to have two kids,’ ” she says, joking, “And then we had sexual intercourse.”

Nova is having a bit of “trouble” adjusting to her little brother, Bell admits, sharing that although the toddler loves playing with dolls, her affection hasn’t yet translated to her “real, live baby doll.”

Her latest obsession is actually Mom and Dad’s cell phones, and since Nova isn’t yet allowed to have “screen time,” Bell says they’ve given her a fake device of her own.

“We got her a play phone,” Bell shares, adding that after they took the plastic cell out of its packaging, Nova was “talking to some guy named Mark” on it.

“She was like, ‘Hey Mark, comma, how are you today Mark?’ ” she recalls.

So who is the mysterious Mark? Apparently, Nova has overheard her parents dictating text messages through their smartphones. Bell says “Mark” was actually just Nova repeating her parents saying “question mark.”

“We always do the dictation,” she explains. ” ‘Honey, I’ll be there. Are you okay question mark?’ “