Lake Bell Is Desperate for Advice on Parenting a Toddler and a Baby Simultaneously: ‘It’s Complicated!’

Although Lake Bell is known for her comedic timing, she wasn’t kidding around when she recently attempted to crowd-source some parenting advice.

Speaking to PEOPLE about the difficulties in being a mom to two young children, the Home Again actress admitted that she asked Twitter for some help.

“It’s complicated,” she said about her expanded family. “I tweeted recently, ‘Does anyone have any advice about this two-kids thing?’ And I think people thought I was joking, but I was not joking. I was like, ‘Seriously, what do you do?’ ”

“I’m at the three-month [mark] with my son Ozzi and we have finally turned a corner where [daughter Nova, 3 next month,] realizes it is cool and not just a competitive thing, so I’m super jazzed to report that the future looks brighter than it did a month ago,” she adds.

Bell also spoke about normalizing the challenges women face in “bouncing back” after pregnancy.

“It’s nice that people say, ‘Wow, you’re doing well!’ But it’s going to take a second for me to get in fighting shape,” she says. “I want to debunk that a little bit. I want people to admit, ‘I’m wearing Spanx!’ which I am.”

She adds, “You’ve created a human. My baby was 11 pounds; the body is incredible. I’m still breastfeeding. I wish it was more normalized, that you have some poundage after.”

The I Do … Until I Don’t director and star, 38, was “significantly pregnant” while shooting her role opposite Reese Witherspoon in Home Again.

“It’s fun to play a bitch,” she says of her character. “I don’t get to do it very often, but it was really fun. I don’t know if it’s evident, but I’m pretty significantly pregnant in it.”

Home Again and I Do … Until I Don’t are now in theaters.

