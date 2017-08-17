Lake Bell on Her 'Responsibility as the Mother of a Daughter' When It Comes to Aging: She Shouldn't 'See Me Afraid'

Lake Bell‘s daughter may only be 2½-years-old, but the actress wants little Nova to know from a young age that her mom is comfortable in her own skin.

“I hope to send her the message that women are beautiful, truly, at every age, and [that] there’s this tremendous privilege to age,” Bell shares in the September issue of Good Housekeeping.

She adds, “There’s this sort of responsibility as the mother of a girl in that I want to be comfortable with aging and I don’t want her to see me afraid of that, because I don’t want her to be afraid of anything in that way.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp actress recently became a mother of two: she and husband Scott Campbell welcomed a son in June.

Bell, 38, admits that motherhood isn’t always easy, sharing, “It’s like my dad always said, ‘You don’t want to buy a house-car-boat because it’s not a good house, it’s not a good car and it’s not a good boat.’ ”

RELATED VIDEO: Lake Bell: The One Thing I Wish I Knew Before I Gave Birth Is …

“If you spread yourself too thin, you’re just kind of not good at anything,” Bell adds. “It’s definitely a balance right now. I’m definitely on the learning curve.”

She also is making sure to place importance on her own well-being, because “It’s very, very easy to fall into this role of feeling like you can’t do anything because you have to drop everything that has to do with your own self-care to take care of [your children], but I’m finding [that] trying to take care of myself is literally taking care of them.”

RELATED: New Mom of Two Lake Bell Makes First Red Carpet Appearance After Baby: ‘Every Day Is a Surprise at This Point’

Bell hopes her approach is “the best example they could have.”