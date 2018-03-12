Laguna Beach alum Alex Murrel Johnson is pregnant!

The former reality star, who appeared on the beloved MTV series in 2005, announced she is expecting her second child with husband Kyle Mark Johnson.

Murrel Johnson made the baby news public on Instagram and Twitter Sunday with a series of family photos featuring their 19-month-old son Levi William, who was born in July 2016.

“Baby brother on his way this July #JulyBabies,” the mom-to-be captioned her post along with a blue heart emoji, also revealing in the comments section that she is due on July 27.

And even more Laguna Beach-related: The announcement photos were taken by fellow Laguna Beach cast member and Murrel Johnson’s best friend, Taylor Cole, who is also pregnant. (Mom of three Kristin Cavallari also liked Murrel Johnson’s post.)

“I don’t think anyone can prepare you or accurately describe the feeling of becoming a mother. It’s a love like no other and something that has changed my life in ways I never thought imaginable,” Murrel Johnson told PEOPLE exclusively shortly after the birth of Levi.

She and husband Kyle were married in October 2014.

Noel Vasquez/Getty

While the soon-to-be parents of two have yet to share details on their baby boy’s nursery, Murrel Johnson previously followed a beach-themed room for their elder son.

Also on Sunday, Murrel Johnson’s Laguna Beach costar Dieter Schmitz announced he’s expecting his first child with wife Isabell Hiebl.