Baby Bellum Boom! Lady A’s Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott Both Expecting Second Children

On Thursday, Lady Antebellum took to Instagram to share that the band is experiencing a baby boom: Not only are lead singer Hillary Scott and husband Chris Tyrrell expecting their second child early next year, but singer and guitarist Dave Haywood and his wife Kelli will welcome a baby girl this winter.

“Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way! We’re thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!!” the group wrote, sharing a photo of the trio’s kids.

Scott, 31, and Tyrrell are already parents to daughter Eisele Kaye, 4, while Haywood, 35, and Kelli welcomed son Cash Van in September 2014.

Rounding out the bandmates’ mini-mes is Charles Kelley and wife Cassie’s 18-month-old son Ward Charles.

The news comes a year after Scott opened up about her miscarriage during an interview with Good Morning America.

“This is something that is still not talked about very often,” Scott said at the time. “I also feel like there’s this pressure that you’re just supposed to be able to snap your fingers and continue to walk through life like it never happened.”

Scott, who turned to songwriting during that time in her life and later released an album of hymns with her family, Love Remains, went on to share that the devastating loss changed her approach to motherhood.

“I’m a different mom to [Eisele] now,” she said. “I hug her a lot tighter.”

The band is currently on tour, promoting their new album, Heartbreak, through October, and have been open in the past about bringing their families along for the ride. In fact, Scott has said she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We did the tour to Europe when Eisele was a little over a year old and it was the longest we were ever away [from her]. I swore I would never do it again,” Scott told PEOPLE in January. “So she’ll be with us, pretty much everywhere. The world spins right when we are all together.”

One thing’s for sure? With three kids between the three of them (and two more babies on the way!), there’s plenty of seasoned diaper changers among the adults — starting with Scott, who happily showed her bandmates the ropes before they welcomed their sons.

“I had never changed a diaper in my life!” Haywood joked to PEOPLE before welcoming Cash. “I didn’t even know where they clipped! I didn’t know where the Velcro goes.”