Just a kiss — for Dave Haywood‘s new baby girl!

The Lady Antebellum guitarist and singer welcomed his second child with wife Kelli on Friday, Dec. 22, the couple announced on social media.

Daughter Lillie Renee Haywood was born in Nashville at 11:14 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz., and measuring 19 inches long.

“We’d like to welcome our beautiful Christmas gift Lillie Renee Haywood,” the proud new dad captioned the sweet photo taken in the hospital.

He added, “She is named after both of her grandmothers. Kelli and Lillie are happy and healthy, and Cash is already a great big brother. God is good!”

The couple are already parents to 3-year-old son Cash Van.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

In August, the country group surprised fans with a huge announcement featuring the band’s children on Instagram: Not only were Haywood and his wife pregnant, but lead singer Hillary Scott was expecting as well.

“Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way! We’re thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!!” Lady Antebellum captioned the post.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The then-dad-to-be, 35, later took to his own Instagram to continue the celebration.

“Yes we are beyond excited for a baby girl this Dec!!! Really can’t believe it,” Haywood captioned a sweet family photo with Kelli and Cash.

He joked, “We feel very blessed, partly terrified, and I’ve already cried twice and the baby is not even here yet…”

Related Video: Double the Joy! Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Reveals She’s Expecting Twins

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

One month before welcoming their baby girl, the couple stepped out for the 2017 CMA Awards in Nashville, where Kelli walked the red carpet with her husband while showing off her baby bump in a sparkly coral gown.

Lady Antebellum isn’t quite yet done expanding their family band: Shortly after Scott revealed her pregnancy, she announced she is expecting twin daughters.

“We do [have names picked out]. They are [a secret] for now. I do like gender-neutral names,” Scott shared of her two daughters on the way during The CMA Awards: All Access livestream.