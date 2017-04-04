Lacey Chabert Reveals the Scene from Mean Girls That Got Her Daughter's Attention: 'I Think She Recognizes Me!'

Turns out Lacey Chabert‘s daughter has impeccable — or rather, so fetch — taste when it comes to movies.

The actress stopped by the PEOPLE Now studios, where she revealed her 7-month-old baby girl Julia Mimi Bella caught a snippet of her hit film Mean Girls recently and loved it.

“It was actually on TV the other day,” says Chabert, 34. “She turned around and she looked and it was the ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ portion. She started laughing. I was like, ‘I think she recognizes me!’ ”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Chabert played fan favorite Gretchen Wieners in the 2004 Tina Fey brainchild — and yes, she does get asked to repeat that famous phrase a lot. “I feel like, on a daily basis, people ask me to say, ‘That’s so fetch,’ ” she admits.

“Like, ‘Will you tell my niece, “That’s so fetch?” ‘ ” she continues. “[Or], ‘Stop trying to make “fetch” happen.’ ”

The actress and her husband Dave Nehdar welcomed Julia back in September, the Party of Five alum announced on Instagram.

“Meeting my daughter for the first time was the most special moment of my life,” Chabert told PEOPLE exclusively of her experience in becoming a first-time mother. “They laid Julia on my chest in the delivery room and my heart completely melted. She was just so peaceful.”

Saturday afternoon hangout with my girls. Kitty loves watching over her little sister. The lounger pillow is officially hers now 😉 How cute are Julia's butterfly moccasins?! I wish they made them in my size! 🦋🦋🦋🦋 A post shared by Lacey Chabert (@thereallacey) on Feb 11, 2017 at 5:48pm PST

FROM COINAGE: Find Out Where Coins Go After You Toss Them In A Fountain

“She stared at me with the most loving look in her beautiful eyes as she studied my face,” the PEOPLE blogger added at the time. “I instantly fell deeply in love with her.”

And Julia’s name is extremely special, honoring Chabert’s own mother.

“My mother and I have always had a very close relationship, so I wanted to honor my mom by naming my daughter Julia as well,” the actress told PEOPLE.