La La Anthony Stays Mostly Tight-Lipped About Beyoncé's Push Party – but Reveals Ms. Tina Got 'Turnt'

What happened at the Carter Push Party, stays at the Carter Push Party.

La La Anthony was among the guests at Beyoncé‘s May baby celebration, but she’s keeping mum about what went on.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live this week, Anthony, 38, answered a series of rapid fire questions from host Andy Cohen about the shindig.

“It was like a backyard BBQ,” shared Anthony of the party, saying that guests were served some of “the most amazing food.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The Power star didn’t reveal much else, however, asserting that she didn’t know the Carter twins’ sexes, didn’t remember any speeches and wasn’t sure if Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles was there.

She did, however, note that Bey’s daughter Blue Ivy was “very excited” about being a big sister.

And when Cohen asked, “On a scale of 1-10 how turnt up did [Tina Knowles Lawson] get?” Anthony responded, “50.”

This woman gets more beautiful every time i see her!! Hotttness personified!!! @lala ❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 20, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Beyoncé and husband JAY-Z‘s second and third child were born last month, but they have yet to reveal their names (and sexes).

However, trademark documents filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on June 26 and obtained by PEOPLE suggest that the babies may be named Rumi and Sir Carter.

RELATED VIDEO: Carmelo and Lala Anthony have Separated

The couple’s company filed papers to trademark the apparent monikers for everything from fragrances and cosmetics to baby gear, tote bags, and water bottles.