Kym Johnson Herjavec is showing the first look of her baby bump!

After announcing to PEOPLE exclusively that she and husband Robert Herjavec are expecting twins, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 41, shared the first photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram Thursday.

“#tbt first baby bump pic at 18 weeks with Twins! I’ve popped quite a bit more now,” Johnson Herjavec captioned a mirror selfie along with the hashtags #throwbackthursday #preggers #twins #nomorewaistline.

The mother-to-be confirmed she was pregnant on Instagram Monday with a too-cute ultrasound photo featuring her unborn child flashing a cheeky hand gesture.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Johnson Herjavec’s Shark Tank husband is already a dad to three children from a previous marriage.

The parents-to-be and former DWTS partners fell in love during show rehearsals of the 20th season in 2015, and continued to date after they were eliminated in week 8 at sixth place.

Johnson Herjavec and Herjavec wed in summer 2016, saying their “I dos” in front of family and friends (including DWTS alums Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Donny Osmond) in Los Angeles.

RELATED: From Dancing with the Stars to Expecting Twins: Robert Herjavec & Kym Johnson’s Love Story

This year, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary, telling PEOPLE in August, “One year down, and many more to go! It was beautiful. We had a beautiful dinner. We still love to dance, so we had a dance. It was very romantic.”

Adding, “It feels like we’ve known each other forever. It’s been almost three years since we met. He’s just amazing. We’re best friends, and it’s just easy.”