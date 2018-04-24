Ballroom Babies! Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec Welcome Twins

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec are quick-stepping into parenthood!

The couple welcomed twins on Monday, in an Instagram photo she shared of Herjavec carrying them both in his arms.

“I never though my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18,” the Dancing with the Stars pro, 41, wrote in the caption.

The couple did not reveal their “little angels” names.

The Shark Tank star, 55, is already a father of three children from a previous marriage.

Johnson Herjavec previously revealed to fans and followers on Apr. 1 that they were expecting a son and daughter during their baby shower that was attended by fellow DWTS pro Cheryl Burke and hosted by pal and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Carson Kressley.

In December, the parents-to-be revealed that they were expecting two babies after Johnson Herjavec confirmed her pregnancy with a too-cute ultrasound photo featuring one of her unborn children flashing a thumbs-up gesture.

The new parents first fell in love during Dancing with the Stars show rehearsals when they competed together on the 20th season in 2015. A year later, they wed in summer 2016.

Johnson Herjavec documented her first-time pregnancy with her many social media followers as she shared her growing baby bump while documenting her workouts.

Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson in February 2016 Jason LaVeris/Getty

As they prepared for their twins on the way, Johnson Herjavec revealed that her husband was “so excited” to be a father again.

“He’ll be really hands-on and he’s going to be great. He’s going to be such a good dad,” she said. “He’s already talking to them and telling stories.”

Adding, “I don’t know how we’re going to juggle the two, but [we’re] just going to go with the flow of it,” Johnson added. “I’ve been reading all these books but they make you crazy a little. I’m trying to be prepared, but I think you just have to wait and see.”

After three years with Herjavec, the dancer and BOD founder was excited to learn she would be a parent after doing the in vitro fertilization process.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I wasn’t sure it was going to happen. It really is a miracle,” she told PEOPLE just weeks before her birth.

Adding, “It’s such an amazing blessing.”