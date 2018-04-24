Big Reveal! Robert and Kym Johnson Herjavec Name Newborn Twins Haven Mae and Hudson Robert

The twins have names!

Kym Johnson Herjavec and husband Robert‘s newborn babies — a son and a daughter, whom they welcomed on Monday — are named Haven Mae Herjavec and Hudson Robert Herjavec, Herjavec revealed on Instagram Tuesday alongside a close-up photo of the adorable pair.

“Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec — it’s great out here!” the Shark Tank star, 55, captioned the sweet image. “May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong.”

A source shares with PEOPLE exclusively about the birth, “Robert and Kym are so excited. And thrilled and happy about their yummy babies!”

Per a Monday photo caption on Johnson Herjavec’s Instagram account, Hudson and Haven were born one minute apart, at 7:44 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 41, wrote alongside the snap of her husband holding their twins, “I never thought my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels.”

Echoed Herjavec (who’s also a father of three children from a previous marriage) on his post of the same photo, “So in love with our little angels.”

Johnson Herjavec previously revealed to fans and followers on April 1 that the couple were expecting a son and daughter during their baby shower that was attended by fellow DWTS pro Cheryl Burke and hosted by pal and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Carson Kressley.

In December, the parents-to-be revealed that they were expecting two babies after Johnson Herjavec confirmed her pregnancy with a too-cute ultrasound photo featuring one of her unborn children flashing a thumbs-up gesture.