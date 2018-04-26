Kym Johnson Herjavec is celebrating Throwback Thursday as a new mom — of two!

The Dancing with the Stars pro, who welcomed twins Hudson Robert and Haven Mae on Monday, took to Instagram to share a sweet shot taken shortly after she and husband Robert Herjavec welcomed their first and second children together.

“#tbt Hudson and Haven just after their arrival into the world! Hudson weighed 7.3 lbs and Haven was 6.3 lbs,” Johnson Herjavec, 41, captioned the photo.

“I loved carrying them for the 38 weeks and now I’m loving every minute of kissing, cuddling and loving them! Can’t believe how lucky I am to be their Mom.”

Kym Johnson/Instagram

On Monday, Johnson Herjavec announced the arrival of the couple’s son and daughter on Instagram, sharing a photo of Herjavec — who is also dad to three children from a previous marriage — cradling the newborns.

“I never thought my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18,” she wrote.

The new dad of five shared the same snapshot, writing, “So in love with our little angels.”

One day after the birth announcement, Herjavec officially introduced the twins — and revealed their names! — with a black-and-white close-up photo of their baby girl and boy.

“Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec — it’s great out here!” the Shark Tank star, 55, captioned the image. “May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong.”

A source told PEOPLE, “Robert and Kym are so excited. And thrilled and happy about their yummy babies!”