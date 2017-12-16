Expectant parents Kym Johnson Herjavec and Robert Herjavec are over the moon that they will soon be welcoming twins.

“This has been a roller coaster for them the last few years – meeting, falling in love, getting married and now starting a family,” a source tells PEOPLE about the couple’s nearly three-year romance.

“Kym has wanted to be a mom for a long time. They’re both so happy,” the source adds. (The Shark Tank star, 55, is already a dad to three children from his previous marriage.)

The couple revealed to PEOPLE exclusively on Tuesday that they have two babies on the way, one day after Johnson Herjavec, 41, confirmed her pregnancy with a too-cute ultrasound photo featuring one of her unborn children flashing a thumbs-up gesture.

In 2015, the former Dancing with the Stars partners fell in love during show rehearsals of the 20th season and continued to date after they were eliminated in week 8 at sixth place.

Then in summer 2016, the pair wed in front of family and friends (including DWTS alums Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Donny Osmond) in Los Angeles.

Mr. and Mrs. Herjavec celebrated their first wedding anniversary in July, with Kym teasing PEOPLE Now about wanting children.

“We’re sort of just enjoying being married at the moment. But who knows!” she said. “It feels like we’ve known each other forever. It’s been almost three years since we met. He’s just amazing. We’re best friends, and it’s just easy.”

On Thursday, the mother-to-be shared the first photo of her growing baby bump at 18-weeks along. “I’ve popped quite a bit more now,” Johnson Herjavec captioned the mirror selfie along with the hashtag #nomorewaistline.