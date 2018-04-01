One of Each! Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec Reveal They're Having a Boy and a Girl During Shower

Kym Johnson Herjavec was showered with love on Saturday as she and her husband Robert Herjavec revealed that their twins on the way will be a boy and a girl.

The 41-year-old dancer and soon-to-be first-time mom was surrounded by family and friends for the big moment, which happened at her baby shower — planned by pal and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Carson Kressley.

During the shower the couple unveiled the sexes of their “miracle” babies, something the couple had previously kept to themselves.

“We’re so excited to finally share with everyone that we are having a boy and a girl,” the expectant mother wrote on social media alongside a video of the pink and blue balloon-filled reveal.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The 41-year-old also shared a few snaps with friends from the happy day, posing alongside Kressley — who was seen holding up a baby decoration which read “girl or boy here comes trouble” — and fellow DWTS pro Cheryl Burke.

RELATED: Pregnant Kym Johnson Herjavec Says She’s ‘Done Nothing’ to Prepare Nursery for Twins on the Way

It’s been a smooth pregnancy thus far for the Dancing with the Stars pro, who met Shark Tank‘s Herjavec when they were partners on the ABC dancing competition show.

“I’ve really loved the whole experience,” she told PEOPLE on Friday. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I wasn’t sure it was going to happen. It really is a miracle.”

As far as her diet, “In the beginning I had to have French fries,” said Johnson Herjavec, who suffered from morning sickness her first trimester. “Now there’s not much room in my belly so I have to have small meals. But I’ll indulge in ice cream — I rest the bowl on my belly!”

Johnson Herjavec has done prenatal Pilates twice a week throughout her second and third trimesters (she did in vitro fertilization and was advised to lay low the first trimester), but admitted dancing has been trickier. “I noticed a difference when I couldn’t get down on the ground,” she said. “My balance was a bit off and I was wobbling!”

Kym Johnson Herjavec Jen Lowery/Splash News Online

RELATED: Pregnant Kym Johnson Herjavec Is “So Happy” for Twins: She’s “Wanted to Be a Mom for a Long Time”

Now, Johnson Herjavec says she’s busy prepping for the arrival of her babies.

“I’m doing the nesting thing,” she said. “We did a class about the psychology of raising twins. It was fascinating. They talk about making sure they have their own identity and you don’t dress them the same all the time.”

Added the mom-to-be: “In the nursery, I’ve got a Halo Bassinest where they can sleep in it together! It’s been interesting figuring out what I need two of, what I need one of. It’s a lot!”

RELATED VIDEO: Double the Dancing Shoes! Robert and Kym Johnson Herjavec Expecting Twins



As they get closer to becoming parents together (Herjavec, 55, has three children from his first marriage), the Australian star is counting down the minutes.

“We’re just excited to meet them,” said Johnson Herjavec. “It’s such an amazing blessing.”

For more from Johnson Herjavec, pick up next week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands April 6.