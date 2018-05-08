Kym Johnson Herjavec is on the move.

The 41-year-old Australian Dancing with the Stars pro was photographed out and about in Los Angeles for the first time since she and husband Robert Herjavec welcomed twins — son Hudson Robert and daughter Haven Mae — two weeks ago.

Carrying a bag filled with an order from Shake Shack for the Monday outing, the new mom was dressed for the warm weather in a pair of pink shorts and loose-fitting button-up denim top, finishing the ensemble with white sneakers and a pair of tan shades.

Kym Johnson Herjavec Flight

The couple welcomed their first and second children together on April 23, sharing the happy news with their Instagram followers that same day. (Herjavec is also a father of three children from a previous marriage.)

“I never thought my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18,” Johnson Herjavec captioned a photo that showed her husband, 55, carrying them both in his arms.

The next day, they shared the babies’ names alongside a close-up photo of the adorable pair, with the Shark Tank star adding in the caption, “May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong.”

During her pregnancy, Johnson Herjavec regularly posted photos of herself in the gym, sporting both weights and her adorable baby bump.

But keeping up with a fitness routine doesn’t mean the dancer didn’t give in to her cravings now and then. As she wrote on her blog in January, “Don’t feel guilty or be too hard on yourself about your cravings.”

“Balance out your cravings with healthy food,” Johnson Herjavec advised fellow moms-to-be. “Try to stay away from processed food and meat or food your doctor has advised you not to eat.”

She added to PEOPLE in April, “My whole thought on this pregnancy is I’m letting my body do what it needs to do. After I have the babies, I’ll take my time getting back. I haven’t gained too much weight on my arms or my legs. It does seem to be my belly.”