Kym Johnson Herjavec Shares Adorable New Photo of 4-Day-Old Son and Daughter: 'Twinning'

Kym Johnson Herjavec‘s babies are already (adorably) twinning!

The new mom, 41, shared a too cute photo of her 4-day-old twins, son Hudson Robert and daughter Haven Mae, on Instagram Story Friday. “Twinning,” Johnson captioned the sleeping photo of her newborns along with two angel emojis.

Johnson Herjavec also showed off their matching Bonds polka dot-print onesies with Haven Mae in the pink colored outfit.

The Dancing with the Stars pro and husband Robert Herjavec, 55, welcomed their first and second children together on Monday. The twins were born one minute apart, at 7:44 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.

A source previously told PEOPLE, “Robert and Kym are so excited. And thrilled and happy about their yummy babies!”

The Shark Tank star (who’s also a father of three children from a previous marriage) previously called his two additions “our little angels” when he shared the birth announcement on social media.

Johnson Herjavec also wrote, “I never thought my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels.”

The couple previously revealed to fans and followers on April 1 that they were expecting a son and daughter during their baby shower that was attended by fellow DWTS pro Cheryl Burke and hosted by pal and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Carson Kressley.

In December, the parents-to-be revealed that they were expecting two babies after Johnson Herjavec confirmed her pregnancy with a too-cute ultrasound photo featuring one of her unborn children flashing a thumbs-up gesture.