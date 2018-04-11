Pregnant Kym Johnson Herjavec Says Her Twins Are So Big, 'They're Fighting for Room!'

Kym Johnson Herjavec is due any day now — and at this point, she says her body is ready!

“They’re getting pretty big now,” says the first-time mother-to-be, who is expecting a boy and a girl with husband Robert Herjavec. “I feel them moving around a lot. They’re fighting for room!”

The Dancing with the Stars pro says she has slowed down on her workouts “because my belly is getting so big.” But her twins are sure to inherit some of their mother’s talent.

“When they hear music, they move around!” says Johnson Herjavec, 41.

When it comes to weight, “My whole thought on this pregnancy is I’m letting my body do what it needs to do,” says Johnson Herjavec.

She adds, “After I have the babies, I’ll take my time getting back. I haven’t gained too much weight on my arms or my legs. It does seem to be my belly.”

And now that she’s in the home stretch of her pregnancy, Johnson Herjavec says she’s looking forward to meeting her little ones.

“I’m more excited than nervous,” she says. “And I’m so excited to see Robert with the babies. He’s already talking to them and singing songs at night so I’m sure they’ll recognize his voice. We can’t wait. It’s such an amazing blessing.”

For more from Kym Johnson Herjavec, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.