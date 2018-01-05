Pregnant Kym Johnson Herjavec is loving her workouts in the gym—and so are her twins!

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 41, gave a maternity update for her fans and followers on Instagram Thursday, sharing a video of her 23-week baby bump while working out at her dance studio The BOD, located in Beverly Hills.

“Back in the studio with my growing belly! (23 weeks),” Johnson Herjavec captioned the footage of her lifting weights and squatting while wearing a black sports bra and grey leggings.

“Feeling strong,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, along with another photo that read, “The babies are happy to be back thebodbykym.”

In December, Kym and husband, Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec told PEOPLE exclusively that they are expecting two babies, one day after Johnson Herjavec confirmed her pregnancy with a too-cute ultrasound photo featuring one of her unborn children flashing a thumbs-up gesture.

“We waited so long that we decided to double up!” the couple said. “We are very grateful for the blessing of twins.”

While Kym is experiencing pregnancy for the first time, Robert is already a father to three children from a previous marriage.

Kym Johnson/Instagram

The parents-to-be and former DWTS partners fell in love during show rehearsals of the 20th season in 2015, and continued to date after they were eliminated in week 8 at sixth place. Kym and Robert wed in summer 2016, saying their “I dos” in front of family and friends (including DWTS alums Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Donny Osmond) in Los Angeles.

“This has been a roller coaster for them the last few years – meeting, falling in love, getting married and now starting a family,” a source previously shared with PEOPLE about the couple’s nearly three-year romance.

“Kym has wanted to be a mom for a long time. They’re both so happy,” said the source of Johnson Herjavec adding, “Kym is feeling great! She will be such a wonderful mother.”