Kym Johnson Herjavec Opens Up About Her IVF 'Miracle' Twins, Who Are Due Any Day Now

Any day now, Kym Johnson Herjavec will be a first-time mom — two times over!

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I wasn’t sure it was going to happen,” the 41-year-old dancer — who is expecting twins with her husband, Shark Tank‘s Robert Herjavec — tells PEOPLE. “It really is a miracle.”

It’s been a smooth pregnancy thus far for the Dancing with the Stars pro, who met Herjavec when they were partners on the show. “I’ve really loved the whole experience,” she says.

As far as her diet, “In the beginning I had to have French fries,” says Johnson Herjavec, who suffered from morning sickness her first trimester. “Now there’s not much room in my belly so I have to have small meals. But I’ll indulge in ice cream — I rest the bowl on my belly!”

Johnson Herjavec has done prenatal Pilates twice a week throughout her second and third trimesters (she did in vitro fertilization and was advised to lay low the first trimester), but admits dancing has been trickier. “I noticed a difference when I couldn’t get down on the ground,” she says. “My balance was a bit off and I was wobbling!”

Now, Johnson Herjavec says she’s busy prepping for the arrival of her babies (the couple know the sexes but are keeping it a surprise).

“I’m doing the nesting thing,” she says. “We did a class about the psychology of raising twins. It was fascinating. They talk about making sure they have their own identity and you don’t dress them the same all the time.”

Adds the mom-to-be, “In the nursery, I’ve got a Halo Bassinest where they can sleep in it together! It’s been interesting figuring out what I need two of, what I need one of. It’s a lot!”

As they get closer to becoming parents together (Herjavec, 55, has three children from his first marriage), the Australian star is counting down the minutes.

“We’re just excited to meet them,” says Johnson Herjavec. “It’s such an amazing blessing.”

For more from Johnson Herjavec, pick up next week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands April 6.