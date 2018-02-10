DWTS Mama-to-Be! Kym Johnson Herjavec Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in Curve-Hugging Dress

Kym Johnson Herjavec is taking her baby bump out on the town!

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 41, was spotted shopping in West Hollywood on Friday while wearing a form-fitting dress that accentuated her growing curves.

The mom-to-be — who’s currently 28 weeks pregnant with twins — looked comfortable in her casual dark pink dress, which she accessorized with a pair of plain white sneakers, sunglasses, and a camel-colored purse.

Poersch/BACKGRID

While this is Johnson Herjavec’s first baby, her husband Robert Herjavec is already a father of three children from a previous marriage.

Jen Lowery/Splash News Online

In December, the parents-to-be, who wed in summer 2016, revealed that they have two babies on the way, after Johnson Herjavec confirmed her pregnancy with a too-cute ultrasound photo featuring one of her unborn children flashing a thumbs-up gesture.

"It's a thumbs up" 👍🏻🤰💕 A post shared by Kym Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:54am PST

But even though the DWTS pro is currently in her third trimester, that doesn’t mean she and her husband have already gotten everything ready for their babies.

“We’ve done nothing,” the mom-to-be told PEOPLE in January when asked if the pair had finished putting together the nursery. “I don’t want to jinx anything so I think I’m leaving things to the last minute, but we’ll get there.”

The same logic applies to naming the couple’s little ones. “We don’t have names,” she explained, adding with a laugh, “These poor little kids. No names yet or anything. I’m sure once they’re here it will be easy.”

Johnson also revealed that Herjavec, 55, is “so excited” to be a father again.

“He’ll be really hands-on and he’s going to be great. He’s going to be such a good dad,” she said. “He’s already talking to them and telling stories.”

“I don’t know how we’re going to juggle the two, but [we’re] just going to go with the flow of it,” Johnson added. “I’ve been reading all these books but they make you crazy a little. I’m trying to be prepared, but I think you just have to wait and see.”

And even though thus far the 41-year-old has “been keeping active,” throughout her pregnancy, she revealed that now that she’s nearing the end of her pregnancy she’ll “probably slow down.”

“I’m in the last trimester. I feel like I’m about to explode,” she said.