Kym Johnson Herjavec‘s dog is onboard for two new arrivals!

The Dancing with the Stars pro shared a cute photo of her pooch, Lola, on Instagram Tuesday “reading” a guidebook on how dogs can prepare for the arrival of babies.

Lola’s head peaked a little above the book, Good Dog, Happy Baby, with Johnson making fun of the title.

“Shouldn’t it be the other way around?! Happy Dog, Good Baby… Thank you for the book @deena_katz I have a feeling we’re really going to need this! 🐶👶💕,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

The dancer, 41, announced her pregnancy on Instagram Monday. She and her husband, Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec, confirmed to PEOPLE that they were expecting twins on Tuesday.

“We waited so long that we decided to double up!” the couple told PEOPLE exclusively. “We are very grateful for the blessing of twins.”

RELATED VIDEO: Double the Dancing Shoes! Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson Expecting Twins

While this will be Kym’s first child, her husband, 55, is already a father to three children from a previous marriage.

The parents-to-be and former DWTS partners fell in love during show rehearsals of the 20th season in 2015 and continued to date after they were eliminated in week 8 at sixth place. Kym and Robert wed in summer 2016, saying their “I dos” in front of family and friends (including DWTS alums Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Donny Osmond) in Los Angeles.

This year, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary, telling PEOPLE in August, “One year down, and many more to go! It was beautiful. We had a beautiful dinner. We still love to dance, so we had a dance. It was very romantic.”

She added, “It feels like we’ve known each other forever. It’s been almost three years since we met. He’s just amazing. We’re best friends, and it’s just easy.”