What the Kardashians Really Think About Kylie Jenner’s Over-the-Top Push Present

As per tradition, a push present is a gift given to a new mom and is usually a piece of sentimental jewelry — unless you are Kylie Jenner and then it is a rare $1.4 million car.

While car enthusiast Kylie has already been spotted showing off her new Ferrari LaFerrari with red interior and butterfly doors, her famous family isn’t exactly warm to the lavish hybrid sports vehicle.

“Everyone thinks it’s the most ridiculous ‘gift’ ever,” a source tells PEOPLE about her siblings Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to their little sister’s car.

“[Kylie] has been obsessed with cars for a while. It’s just like a status thing. She gets a kick out of the fact that people will stare. She likes to show off her wealth,” the source continues.

The latest set of wheels is the newest addition to Kylie’s expensive car collection that includes a Land Rover and a Ferrari 458 Spider.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott in her new Ferrari LaFerrari Jacson/Splash News

“Her family thinks she should tone down things a tad now when she is a mom. She is obviously still very immature when it comes to certain aspects of her life,” the source says, adding, “But she is a great mom. She only leaves her baby girl for short outings.”

Stormi‘s parents Jenner and Travis Scott hopped in the luxe ride on Saturday for their first outing since the Feb. 1 birth of their daughter. The couple enjoyed a lunch date with friends and family at Nobu in Malibu, California, where Jenner was seen arriving in the passenger seat of the LaFerrari.

RELATED GALLERY: From Kylie’s Ferrari to Beyoncé’s Blue Diamond: Hollywood’s Charming & Spectacular Push Presents

Khloé, Kendall, Kourtney, Kim and Kylie in February 201 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Meanwhile, a push present is nothing new for the KarJenner group.

When Kardashian West was pregnant with son Saint, now 2 years old, she received a $1 million Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker from husband Kanye West. And after the birth of their first child, North, now 4, she reportedly got a black and tiger-stripe diamond ring that is estimated to be $770,000.

Also, after every new Kardashian family member’s birth there recently have been an influx in lavish floral arrangements delivered to the new parent as friends and family generously gifted Kim and Kylie a bevy of roses after the birth of Chicago West and Stormi.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian West Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter Chicago – As a Bear!

This isn’t the first time Kylie has received an expensive gift from her rapper boyfriend.

Before news of Kylie’s pregnancy was confirmed by PEOPLE in September, Scott presented the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star with a glittering diamond choker for her 20th birthday in August. In addition, they rented out a movie theater to see Halle Berry’s film Kidnap and he commissioned an ice sculpture modeled after Jenner’s physique.