Kylie Jenner's Family and Friends Congratulate Her After Baby Reveal: 'Cute Mommy'

Congrats, Kylie Jenner!

The 20-year-old reality star’s famous family was among the first to congratulate the new mom, who gave birth to a baby girl on Friday, Feb. 1, she confirmed via Instagram on Sunday.

The little girl weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz. and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time.

“Cute mommy,” Khloé Kardashian, who is currently expecting her first child with basketball star boyfriend Tristan Thompson, said while retweeting a video sweetly titled “To Our Daughter” that documented Kylie’s pregnancy.

Kris Jenner was thrilled to welcome another grandchild, writing, “God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief!”

Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West, who welcomed her third child with Kanye West — a daughter — via surrogate early this year, shared their sister’s tweet with hearts, and Kim even threw in a baby emoji.

Travis Scott also celebrated the arrival of his first child with a tweet marking the baby’s birth date. He wrote, “New rager in town. !!!”

Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods, who was in the room when the makeup mogul learned she was pregnant, shared a sweet snap of the girls lounging in matching pink pajama sets.

“Your growth and maturity over this time never failed to amaze me,” she wrote. “So excited for this new addition! Wifey 4L.”

Pal Anastasia Karanikolaou also shared a photo from the same event with a sweet message to the new mom.

“I can’t even begin to describe how proud and happy i am for you,” she said. “I love you both so much and I’m excited for this new chapter in life. I can’t wait to spoil her and watch her grow.”

Near the end of the video, Kylie gets some parenting practice as she holds Kim’s daughter Chicago West, the first images of the newborn who came into the family via surrogate on Jan. 15.

“She looks completely different,” Kylie exclaimed. “She’s so little.”

Off-camera, Woods could be heard asking the reality star if she and her husband had decided on a name for their child yet.

“I think we’re gonna go with Chicago,” Kim replied.

“I love Chicago,” Kylie added.

The beauty mogul confirmed she had welcomed her own daughter on Sunday.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” wrote Kylie in an Instagram message to fans. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

Continued Kylie, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she said. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star chose not to comment publicly on her pregnancy ahead of giving birth, PEOPLE confirmed that Kylie was expecting her first child in September.

A source close to the KarJenner family told PEOPLE at the time that the pregnancy was “an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about,” adding, “Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she’s ever been.”