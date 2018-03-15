Kylie Jenner is a reality star, beauty mogul and as of recent: a mama bear.

“Kylie is very protective of Stormi,” a source tells PEOPLE of the 20-year-old’s parental instincts, sharing one particular example.

“Kylie is socializing with her friends as well and includes Stormi. Of course, she doesn’t want her baby to get sick while she is little,” the source says of the 6-week-old. “It just seems normal and she is definitely not hysterical about it. It is, after all, still the flu season.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star welcomed her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, three days before she announced her baby girl’s arrival on Instagram and with a video, titled “To Our Daughter,” shared on YouTube.

And Stormi joined the KarJenner family just 17 days after the birth of cousin Chicago West, who is the third child of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

With babies so close in age, first-time mom Kylie has been bonding with big sister Kim in Calabasas.

“Kim and Kylie live very close to each other and spend a lot of time together. Kylie brings Stormi to Kim’s house,” the source says. “Stormi is around the other kids, including Chicago. It seems too early to call it play dates though.”

And soon sister Khloé Kardashian will, no doubt, be joining the new mom club as she is currently eight months along in her first pregnancy with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson. They’re also expecting a girl!

In addition, eldest sibling Kourtney Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner have been helping with the new addition.

“Kim and Kourtney have especially been helping out along with Kris,” an insider told PEOPLE earlier this month. “Kylie knows they’ve all been through the ringer with their own kids and newborns and wants what’s best for her and Stormi.”

Meanwhile, Kylie recently told fans during an informal Twitter Q&A with fans that the father of her child is “the best” when it comes to parenting. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul candidly shared details about Stormi and her pregnancy, saying that she had a “perfect experience.”