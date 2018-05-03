Welcoming baby girl Stormi has strengthened Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s bond as a couple.

Since the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 20, and the rapper, 26, welcomed their daughter on Feb. 1, they have grown closer together as they continue to raise their 3-month-old.

“Her relationship with Travis couldn’t be stronger. Having a child together really changed their relationship for the better,” a source tells PEOPLE about Jenner, who has been dating Scott since April 2017.

“Kylie spends so much time with Stormi. She’s super proud to be a new mom and is very hands-on,” the source adds. “She’s more hands-on than he is, but he still definitely does his fair share to help wherever he can.”

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

From celebrating Stormi’s first Easter to date nights in Scott’s hometown of Houston and renting out Six Flags for his 26th birthday party, the new parents have been spending quality time as a couple and a family.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Lately, the trio has been soaking up the sun in Turks and Caicos, where Jenner and Scott recently took their daughter on her first international trip. They jetted off to the island nation and checked into the ultra-luxurious Amanyara resort where, just a few weeks ago, her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a vacation.

An insider previously told PEOPLE in April that Scott has been going the extra mile to be there for the mother of his child.

“He is an amazing dad and loves spending time with their daughter. He has very much stepped up,” the insider said. “They are a great family. Kylie is very in love with Travis. They are doing well.”