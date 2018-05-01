Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Take Stormi to Turks and Caicos to Celebrate His 26th Birthday

Travis Scott‘s birthday festivities continue on — this time in Turks and Caicos!

The rapper, who turned 26 on Monday, traveled to the tropical archipelago with girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their 3-month-old daughter Stormi, a source tells PEOPLE.

The trio are staying at the Amanyara, a luxury grand beachside resort located on the northwest coast of the island of Providenciales. Known for suites featuring private pools and other amenities, the Amanyara is situated on a sprawling 18,000-acre nature preserve, over half a mile of which is made up of powdery white-sand beaches.

On Tuesday, Jenner shared a sweet seaside image taken by Scott’s photographer RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND, showing the couple locked in a loving embrace on the sand. She captioned the post with a single present emoji.

Their getaway comes days after Jenner threw Scott a private party at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles, which was attended by her sisters Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, as well as brother-in-law Kanye West.

“Rented out six flags for baby’s birthday,” Jenner, 20, wrote alongside a video of the start of one of the night’s many roller-coaster rides on her Instagram Story. “They’ve never been.”

The new mom also shared numerous photos and videos of herself and Scott secured in their seats as they enjoyed the night’s activities.

While Scott’s birthday bash was attended by many fashionable guests, the majority of the group wore identical sweatshirts that appeared to have been made just for the fun-filled night.

Next to a picture of a globe with a heart on it, the sweatshirt has Scott’s birth date — April 30, 1992 — written on it. The sweatshirt also contains a shout-out to Texas, Scott’s home state.

Stormi didn’t attend the Six Flags outing but was there in spirit — and in sugar form, in a decoration on Scott’s birthday cake.

Scott has been going the extra mile to be there for Jenner and their daughter. “Kylie and Travis are doing well,” a source told PEOPLE on Monday.

“They are a great family,” the insider added. “Kylie is very in love with Travis. He is an amazing dad and loves spending time with their daughter. He has very much stepped up.”