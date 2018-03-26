'Summer Goals': Kylie Jenner Shares Throwback Bikini Photo After Showing Off Her Post-Baby Body

Kylie Jenner may have revealed her fitness-focused resolution for summer 2018.

The new mom to daughter Stormi may be missing her pre-pregnancy body as she shared a black and white throwback photo of herself in a patterned bikini on Instagram Sunday, seemingly telling fans about her workout motivation.

“Summer goals,” Jenner, 20, captioned the shot.

The old portrait comes hours after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star showed off her 7 weeks post-baby body on Snapchat.

With a black hoodie lifted above her chest, Jenner shared a profile view of her stomach area so fans get a sideways view of her body as she zoomed in on her waist.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has proudly shown off her body transformation after welcoming Stormi with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1.

The makeup mogul shared a video just one month after giving birth, wearing nothing more than a pulled-up black t-shirt and a pair of black string bikini underwear bottoms. In addition, she also took a dip in a hot tub with BFF Jordyn Woods last week donning a sports bra.

And earlier this month, the Kylie Cosmetics creator shared that she’s turned to waist training, a tactic she first started wearing back in 2015, to “snap back” after her pregnancy.

Along with bouncing back after baby, Jenner has been navigating first-time motherhood.

“It’s just a whole new experience. It’s something you never have gone through, but you figure it out as you go,” Woods, 20, recently told PEOPLE. “I think that it takes a really strong woman to carry a child.”

Stormi is “just an angel” according to Woods, who admitted, “everything she does is cute”

When asked about Scott being a hands-on father, Woods said, “Yes, everyone is super proactive, super in it, super excited, healthy, happy, and that is most important.”