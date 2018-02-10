Kylie Jenner Says She's 'Terrified' of the Insect That Fans Think Inspired Her Daughter's Name

Fans are convinced butterflies are the inspiration for Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi‘s name.

However, back in September – five months before the Feb. 1 birth of her first child – the E! reality star, 20, admitted that she’s actually afraid of the insect.

In an old clip from her show, Life of Kylie, the youngest KarJenner sibling took a trip to the London Zoo’s butterfly exhibit with best friend Jordyn Woods and assistant Victoria Villarroel, during which Kylie revealed to everyone that she’s petrified.

“Butterflies are just a part of the secrets of Kylie,” she explained in a confessional interview. “It’s kind of just ironic because I’m terrified, terrified of butterflies. All butterflies.”

Adding, “This is how I think of them, cut the wings off and if you just look at their bodies, they’re not that pretty. It’s literally a bug.”

After revealing her child’s name on Tuesday, the new mom had fans and Keeping Up with the Kardashians viewers investigating the meaning behind the Stormi moniker.

Kylie notably dropped several butterfly clues during her pregnancy, wearing a sparkly pink diamond butterfly ring for a November photo shoot and getting matching ankle butterfly tattoos with boyfriend and Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, whom Kylie has been dating since April 2017.

One of the 25-year-old rapper’s most popular tracks is even titled “Butterfly Effect.”

Scott also gave Kylie some butterfly-themed bling for her birthday in August: a gold choker-style necklace featuring five diamond-covered butterflies, as well as two mega-carat diamonds on either side of a large blue butterfly.

Fans’ keen observations connected the butterfly motifs and Stormi’s name, pointing out chaos theory in the idea that a butterfly flapping its wings can create a storm somewhere far away.

After months of staying out of the public spotlight, Jenner finally addressed her pregnancy and announced her baby girl’s arrival on Sunday in a statement on Twitter and Instagram as well as a video, titled “To Our Daughter”, shared on YouTube.

News of Jenner and rapper boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby girl was first confirmed by PEOPLE in September.