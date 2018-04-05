Keeping Up with … Stormi!

Kylie Jenner shared new photos of her 9-week-old daughter on Instagram Story Thursday during a walk with the father of her child and rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott. “Sleepy Stormi,” the proud mom, 20, captioned one of two pictures that showed her baby girl napping in her stroller.

“Walk w mommy & daddy,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star captioned the other photo of Stormi looking at the camera.

Jenner and Scott, 25, welcomed their first child on Feb. 1 and announced the birth in a statement on Twitter and Instagram, as well as a video, titled “To Our Daughter,” shared on YouTube.

Stormi’s stroller appears to be a different one from her tricked-out pink stroller from CYBEX by Jeremy Scott. A source previously told PEOPLE that Jenner owns a pink version, boasting a pattern featuring cherubs, dollar signs, gold wheels and gold wings. According to the collection’s website, the three-in-one Priam stroller system comes complete with a carrycot and car seat.

The family walk is the latest photo of Stormi that Jenner has shared since Easter, when the trio celebrated the holiday with the KUWTK star’s siblings, momager Kris Jenner and friends.

In a series of Snapchats on Sunday, Stormi couldn’t keep her eyes off her father as he held her and gave her a kiss on the cheek. Another video showed the baby cuddling up in his arms.

Other footage showed Scott holding Stormi facing him while Jenner cozied up beside him and reached out to lovingly stroke their daughter’s head.

The couple, who has been dating since April 2017, is not yet contemplating getting engaged.

“It’s not anything that Kylie seems to be focused on,” an insider previously told PEOPLE.

However, the new mom has been sporting a symbol of their relationship — a diamond ring on her left ring finger with the initials “JW,” for Scott’s birth name, Jacques Webster.