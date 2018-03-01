Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Herself Cradling Stormi: 'My Angel Baby Is 1-Month-Old'

Happy one month birthday, Stormi!

Kylie Jenner celebrated her baby girl’s milestone on Instagram Thursday with a sweet mother-daughter photo, writing, “My angel baby is 1 month old today.”

Although both Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott have shared glimpses of their baby girl, this is the first time the new mom has posted a full-length photo of her daughter to social media, having previously shared pictures of her newborn hand and foot.

The mother of one’s latest photo of Stormi – which is also the first showing the new mom cuddled up to the infant – comes just hours after Scott’s celebratory portrait on Snapchat.

“My lil mama 1 month today,” he wrote on top of the adorable snap: a close-up of Stormi‘s sweater that reads “DADDY” inside a red heart. “Her favorite unit of course,” Scott joked, presumably referring to “parental unit.”

Jenner and Scott welcomed their first child on Feb. 1. The little girl weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz. and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time.

Then three days after, on Super Bowl Sunday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul announced her baby’s arrival on Instagram and with a video, titled “To Our Daughter”, shared on YouTube. News of the couple’s baby girl was first confirmed by PEOPLE in September. The new parents have been dating since April 2017.

Days later, Jenner revealed the little girl’s name as Stormi Webster after many speculated whether she would take her mother or father’s surname.

Thursday’s one-month milestone also marked the return of Jenner’s mirror selfie videos, this time showing off her post-baby body in just a pair of black string bikini underwear bottoms.

In the first clip, Jenner can be seen from the side, pulling up her black shirt to reveal how her body looks one month after welcoming daughter Stormi.

The second video is taken straight on, with the new mom sitting in front of the mirror and brushing her long dark hair out of the way to get a good shot.