Kylie Jenner‘s daughter is only a week old, but she’s already breaking Instagram records.

On Wednesday — just one day after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared her first mother-daughter photo with baby Stormi on Instagram — the sweet snap became the most-liked post on the social media platform, a rep for Instagram confirms to PEOPLE.

Prior to Stormi’s big debut, the top spots were held by Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement and the birth of Cristiano Ronaldo’s daughter.

As of Thursday afternoon, Jenner’s photo — featuring a sound-asleep baby Stormi in a pink outfit, clutching her mom’s perfectly pink manicured hand — had accumulated over 15 million likes.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

The 20-year-old shared the precious photo on Tuesday afternoon, just days after announcing the birth of her daughter, with the simple caption, “Stormi.” She completed the post with an angel emoji.

Hours later, the Lip Kit mogul revealed her daughter’s full name on Instagram when she edited her original photo caption to include Stormi’s last name.

While many speculated whether the baby girl would take her mother or father’s surname, fans later learned that the newborn did, in fact, acquire Travis Scott‘s. But not his stage name — the rapper, 25, was born Jacques Webster.

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Youtube

A source previously told PEOPLE that the reality star and makeup guru loves being a mom and is “still over the moon” about it.

“All she talks about is her baby girl,” the insider said. “She is surrounded by her and Travis’ family. Everyone is pitching in and helping Kylie so she can do things like shower. But all she wants to do is hold her baby.”

Bob Levey/Getty

On Sunday, three days after Stormi’s birth, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul announced her baby’s arrival on Instagram and with a video titled “To Our Daughter” — which she shared on YouTube.

Stormi weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz., and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time.

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

News of Jenner and Scott’s baby girl was first confirmed by PEOPLE in September. The new parents have been dating since April.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote to fans as she revealed her baby news on Instagram. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

Continued Jenner, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”