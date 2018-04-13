Kylie Jenner Shares Snap of Herself & Stormi Out for a Stroll in Matching Fendi Gear

Like mother, like daughter.

Kylie Jenner showed off her daughter Stormi‘s latest designer accessory – a Fendi stroller – while on a walk with her 2-month-old baby girl on Thursday just hours after older sister Khloé Kardashian welcomed her own little girl.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator, 20, showed off their matching gear on Instagram as the TV reality star looked over her shoulder coyly while wearing black shades and a Fendi dress.

“stormi strolls 🤑,” Jenner captioned the photo.

While Stormi’s face wasn’t visible (the young mom carefully closed the stroller to shield the baby from the sun’s rays), it was clear Jenner was teaching her daughter how to live in style.

The photograph appears to be taken in California so it seems Jenner opted to stay at home rather than attend the birth of her sister’s baby in Cleveland with some of their other family members.

The post comes after Khloé gave birth to her daughter days after news broke that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson had cheated on her with multiple women.

While this is the first child for the 33-year-old reality star, Cleveland Cavaliers player Thompson, 27, is also dad to 16-month-old son Prince Oliver from a previous relationship.

Her sister’s relationship drama hasn’t stopped Jenner from flaunting her curves in a brown zip-up catsuit on Wednesday while basking in the sun as she turned her back on the camera with a Fendi purse perched on top of her car.

She shared a second photo in which she faced the camera and carried the Fendi bag on her shoulder — a clear sign the youngest of the KarJenner sisters was picking up on her siblings’ new favorite trends: Fendi’s signature logo print.

Big sister Kim also shared a bikini photo of herself earlier this week but deleted it after news broke of Thompson’s infidelity.

A source told PEOPLE that while Khloé always intended to raise her daughter in Cleveland while Thompson played for the Cavaliers, the cheating scandal has caused a change of plans.

The source said that the new mom’s team is in Ohio and already preparing to fly the reality star and her newborn daughter via private plane back to Los Angeles, where her famous family lives.

Mom Kris Jenner, 62, flew from Los Angeles to Cleveland, Ohio to be by her daughter’s side for the birth, and a source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that sister Kim Kardashian West was also en route.

“The goal is to get Khloé out of there as fast as they can without jeopardizing the safety of the baby after she’s arrived,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Khloé just wants to be home.”