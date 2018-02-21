Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Looks Just Like Her and She Cannot Stop 'Staring at Her All Day'

Though fans and followers have yet to see Stormi Webster‘s face, new mom Kylie Jenner gave a big clue to her 20-day-old daughter’s appearance.

“She’s good,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 20, replied on Twitter Wednesday after a fan who asked how her baby girl is doing.

“She looks just like me when I was a baby,” Jenner added.

The new mom said she is also still in complete awe of her daughter, telling the fan she is “still staring at her all day.”

The mother of one’s tweet is the first comment about her daughter since Jenner announced Stormi’s arrival in a statement on Twitter and Instagram Feb. 4, as well as a video, titled “To Our Daughter” on YouTube, three days after she gave birth on Feb. 1.

Jenner’s tweet also comes two days after Travis Scott, her boyfriend and father of her child, was asked about his newborn by photographers in Los Angeles on Monday.

“She’s beautiful,” the 25-year-old rapper says simply before climbing into a black SUV.

News that Jenner and Scott were expecting a baby was first confirmed by PEOPLE in September. The new parents have been dating since April 2017.

A day after Valentine’s Day, the couple made their first photographed appearance together since the birth of their daughter, posing in a photo on Scott’s Snapchat account. In the snap, the duo is sporting surgical masks, with Scott adding the cryptic caption, “bdjxjkdn.”

Though Jenner and Scott live separately, the two have been teaming up to take care of their daughter.

“Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship too. Kylie is happy with their living situation,” a source close to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul recently told PEOPLE. “Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive.”

Adding, “For being so young, she is very chilled out about her relationship with Travis. She isn’t making any huge plans for the future.”