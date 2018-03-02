See All the Too-Cute Pics of Kylie Jenner's 'Angel Baby' Stormi

The makeup mogul and new mom is sharing super-sweet and intimate photos of her daughter, Stormi, whom she and rapper Travis Scott welcomed on Feb. 1

By @gracegavilanes

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

MOMMY & ME

Stormi, cuddles up to her famous mama in this sweet mother-daughter snapshot.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

BEAR-Y CUTE

In a full-length photo, Kylie perfects her smize while cradling Stormi, and announces her little girl is celebrating a very special milestone. "My angel baby is 1 month old today," she wrote on Instagram on March 1.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

BABY LOVE

Kylie teased fans with close-up pics of Stormi, including this sweet snapshot of the newborn's foot.

Travis Scott/Instagram; Inset: Getty

DADDY'S GIRL

"My lil mama 1 month today," dad Travis Scott wrote on top of the adorable snap: a close-up of Stormi's sweater that reads “DADDY” inside a red heart.

“Her favorite unit of course,” Scott joked on Snapchat, presumably referring to “parental unit.”

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

PRECIOUS MOMENTS

Stormi makes her debut on Instagram! Shortly after anouncing the birth of her first child, the Life of Kylie star posted this close-up of her daughter's hand grasping the makeup mogul's thumb.

Kylie Jenner/Youtube

SHE'S HERE!

Fans scored a sneak peek of Stormi in Kylie's emotional video, which documented the star's pregnancy journey and her daughter's birth.

