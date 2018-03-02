See All the Too-Cute Pics of Kylie Jenner's 'Angel Baby' Stormi
The makeup mogul and new mom is sharing super-sweet and intimate photos of her daughter, Stormi, whom she and rapper Travis Scott welcomed on Feb. 1
MOMMY & ME
Stormi, cuddles up to her famous mama in this sweet mother-daughter snapshot.
BEAR-Y CUTE
In a full-length photo, Kylie perfects her smize while cradling Stormi, and announces her little girl is celebrating a very special milestone. "My angel baby is 1 month old today," she wrote on Instagram on March 1.
BABY LOVE
Kylie teased fans with close-up pics of Stormi, including this sweet snapshot of the newborn's foot.
DADDY'S GIRL
"My lil mama 1 month today," dad Travis Scott wrote on top of the adorable snap: a close-up of Stormi's sweater that reads “DADDY” inside a red heart.
“Her favorite unit of course,” Scott joked on Snapchat, presumably referring to “parental unit.”
PRECIOUS MOMENTS
Stormi makes her debut on Instagram! Shortly after anouncing the birth of her first child, the Life of Kylie star posted this close-up of her daughter's hand grasping the makeup mogul's thumb.
SHE'S HERE!
Fans scored a sneak peek of Stormi in Kylie's emotional video, which documented the star's pregnancy journey and her daughter's birth.
