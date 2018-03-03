Kylie Jenner Gets Adidas Tracksuits for 1-Month Old Daughter Stormi

Looks like Kylie Jenner‘s 1-month old daughter Stormi will be taking after her mom’s chill style!

On Saturday, the 20-year-old new mom shared a photo to her Instagram Stories thanking Adidas for sending Stormi a handful of colorful tracksuits.

The outfits, complete the Adidas’ three signature stripes down the side, were all laid out on a table and ranged in colors from black, royal blue, grey, and pink.

Of course, Kylie has a few ins over at Adidas. Her big sister Kendall Jenner is brand ambassador and her brother-in-law Kanye West just so happens to design an insanely popular line of footwear and apparel for the brand.

Stormi's new Adidias duds Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie shared her first full-length photo of her daughter to social media on Thursday, having previously shared pictures of her newborn hand and foot.

The Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul, 20, “is very protective of Stormi and of introducing her to new people and the outside world,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Despite being a mama bear, the source added that Kylie has been turning towards family like sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian — and has “been very receptive to suggestions” about how to raise Stormi.

“Kim and Kourtney have especially been helping out along with Kris,” the insider said. “Kylie knows they’ve all been through the ringer with their own kids and newborns and wants what’s best for her and Stormi.”

The source continued: “She’s all ears when they’ve tried to provide her with tips and guidance to be the best mom she can be.”