Kylie Jenner Steps Out for the First Time Since Welcoming Daughter Stormi

First-time mom Kylie Jenner may not want to do anything except “hold her baby,” but she left little Stormi at home over the weekend for her first public outing since giving birth.

The 20-year-old makeup mogul, who welcomed her daughter on Feb. 1 with boyfriend Travis Scott, was seen on Saturday with BFF Jordyn Woods in Los Angeles. The pals were photographed getting out of a black SUV.

Jenner was wearing black bicycle shorts and black top, covered by a beige jacket. Jenner also wore a fanny pack around her waist and a pair of sneakers.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

After months of staying out of the public spotlight, Jenner finally addressed her pregnancy and announced her baby girl’s arrival on Feb. 4 in a statement on Twitter and Instagram, as well as a video, titled “To Our Daughter” and shared on YouTube.

News that Jenner and rapper boyfriend Scott were expecting a baby was first confirmed by PEOPLE in September. The new parents have been dating since April 2017.

Jenner shared the first mother-daughter photo on Tuesday, showing her child holding her finger with the simple caption, “Stormi” and an angel emoji.

Later she updated the post with Stormi’s last name: Webster, taken from the 25-year-old rapper’s birth name, Jacques Webster. Stormi weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz., and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time.

A source told PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star loves being a mom and is “still over the moon” about it.

“All she talks about is her baby girl,” the insider said. “She is surrounded by her and Travis’ family. Everyone is pitching in and helping Kylie so she can do things like shower. But all she wants to do is hold her baby.”

PEOPLE also learned that the new parents are not not officially living together.

“He has his own place,” a source said. “They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy.”

“They’re not in rush,” added the insider of the duo’s plans to walk down the aisle anytime soon. “They’re just enjoying their little family.”