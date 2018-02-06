Kylie Jenner Snapchats Her Family’s Stunning Floral Gifts Celebrating Her Baby’s Arrival

Kylie Jenner is back to sharing all with her fans

The new mom – who avoided the public eye during her pregnancy – shared photos of the floral bouquets she has received from her loved ones on Snapchat Monday.

It was the first time she had used the app since announcing that she had welcomed her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

Jenner, 20, was gifted elaborate arrangements from her sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as well as brother Rob Kardashian, who gave her silver mylar balloons that spelled out “Happy Birthday.”

“Thank you Kim & Kanye,” the mother of one captioned a large collection of white, pink and red roses that were decorated in an ombre pattern.

“My beautiful angel welcome to the world: You have a lot of cousins waiting to play with you. I love you. Auntie Kourtney,” the eldest KarJenner sibling wrote in a note to Kylie’s baby girl.

But it was pregnant sister Khloé Kardashian who surprised the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur with a C-shaped floral design. The bunches of different colored roses were put together in the third letter of the alphabet, leading many followers to speculate if Khloé was alluding to the newborn’s first initial.

The little girl, who weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz. and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time on Feb. 1, was showered with more flowers.

“443 from my [red heart emoji] a few days ago. the time she was born,” Jenner captioned another photo, referring to the possibly 443 stems of roses from Scott.

Best friend Jordyn Woods also sent a package of roses with a message that read: “So proud of you. Love you!! Wifey.”

Celebratory flowers have become the go-to for the KarJenner family lately, especially to welcome the new additions to the brood.

Following her baby girl Chicago’s birth via surrogate on Jan. 15, just 17 days before Kylie’s daughter, Kim used social media to share photos of sweet presents from her friends and family, including a huge rose arrangement that spells “CHI,” her nickname, from expectant aunt Khloé, who’s expecting her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

While Kylie gifted Chicago with a heart-shaped arrangement of roses, momager Kris Jenner sent her own sweet surprise to welcome her new granddaughter: a cake covered in pink frosting roses and a beautiful basket-weave pattern.

News of Jenner and Scott’s baby girl was first confirmed by PEOPLE in September. The new parents have been dating since April 2017.

Since then, the Lip Kit mogul stopped doing public appearances and was noticeably absent from Snapchat and Instagram, only occasionally posting to promote her makeup brand.

While Kylie used to document her every move for fans on Snapchat and flooding our Instagram feeds with bikini and lingerie shots, she had remained completely under the radar.

“[Kylie] is relieved that her baby girl is here so she could share her ‘secret.’ She is looking forward to being out and about more,” a source told PEOPLE on Monday.

“She wanted her pregnancy to be low-key, but she misses parts of her old life,” the source said, adding, “For now, she wants to rest and bond with her baby. But she is also excited about eventually getting back in shape and going on dates with Travis. She says that she is ready to return to a more normal life.