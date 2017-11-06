Kylie Jenner Slams Baby Bump Photos as ‘Clearly Altered’

Kylie Jenner hit back on Sunday after photos purportedly showing the star’s baby bump appeared across the Internet.

The 20-year-old was photographed boarding a private jet with sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian while wearing a baggy black sweatshirt.

After spotting the images, Jenner took to Twitter.

“First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background,” she wrote. “2nd photo is clearly altered.”

X17Online, whose photographer shot the pictures, responded to the makeup mogul’s call-out by saying the images are “100% REAL! No Photoshop, #nofilter, no additives, no preservatives—all organic and all REAL!”

The Daily Mail, which published the snaps, stated in their story, “ can confirm the pictures have not been digitally altered.”

While a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott are set to welcome a baby girl in February, she has yet to speak out about her pregnancy or the sex of her baby.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenners shared some other photos from the day on her own Snapchat, including a shot posing in a convenience store with Khloé Kardashian, who is also expecting her first child. Both sisters wore baggy sweatshirts and athletic pants for the outing, where they snagged a ton of snacks of their “girls trip.”

Last week, Kris Jenner, 62, was more than prepared to avoid Ellen DeGeneres‘ prodding about her pregnant daughters during a visit to the comedian’s talk show.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch currently has three grandchildren on the way — but only Kim Kardashian West has confirmed her pregnancy publicly, spilling the beans about her little one on the way in the 10-year anniversary season trailer for KUWTK. Khloé and Kylie have remained mum, covering their growing baby bumps on social media.

That hasn’t stopped DeGeneres from poking fun at the KarJenner baby boom on her daytime show, though. On Halloween, the 59-year-old Emmy darling dressed up again as the fake Kardashian sister, Karla, and joked that sisters Kourtney and Kendall were both pregnant too (the reality stars surprised the audience and quickly shot down Karla’s konfusion).

It was that bit that got Kris talking on Friday. “You are the best daughter because you’re so easy to get along with,” she told DeGeneres, of Karla. “You do make up a lot of stories though. You’ve got to work on the little fibs.”

“You mean like mentioning [Kourtney and Kendall] are pregnant?” DeGeneres asked. “Alright, they’re not. But you have lots of pregnant children right now. You do. You have a whole bunch of them.”

Kris wasn’t falling for DeGeneres’ bait, “Oh here, I can feel where this is going. She’s trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies….”