Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Newborn Daughter's Adorable Collection of Baby Clothes — and Shoes

Kylie Jenner’s newborn daughter already has quite an impressive wardrobe!

After months of secrecy, on Sunday the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she had given birth to her and boyfriend Travis Scott‘s first child — a girl — on Feb. 1. The little girl weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz., and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time.

In a video montage accompanying the announcement — sweetly titled “To Our Daughter” — Jenner showed off her little girl’s collection of adorable baby clothes and shoes.

Kicking off the fashion parade, Jenner unwrapped a present from her BFF Jordyn Woods, revealing a pair of tiny red and white Adidas sneakers with a black checkmark.

“Awwww,” Jenner exclaimed as she unveiled the shoes. “Jordy, these are so cute.”

“Right? ” Woods replied.

Kylie Jenner/Youtube

And those kicks are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her daughter’s footwear options.

Jenner then showed off an entire closet filled filled with baby clothes — including rows and rows full of every kind of shoe her daughter could possibly need, from winter boots to fluffy sandals to sneakers in every color of the rainbow.

Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Jenner also gave her fans a sneak peak at the baby clothes she’d purchased for her daughter, which included a row of sweet dresses in pinks, blues and yellows, and an array of cozy-looking onesies in pastel pinks, blues and yellows.

She also teased a row of playful baby clothes with bolder prints like sunflowers and red-and-white stripes.

Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Kylie Jenner/Youtube

A source previously told PEOPLE that Jenner was “having a lot of fun picking out items for her baby. She’s definitely leaning towards pink hues and having fun with the fact that she’s having a girl.”

Following Jenner’s happy reveal on Sunday, another source told PEOPLE, “After the baby was born, Kylie was relieved that the moment was finally here.”

And even though the delivery room was “a bit chaotic with all the family and friends around,” the source added that the 20-year-old “was overwhelmed in a good way — overwhelmed with the joy, love and support everyone was giving to her and Travis.”

Kylie Jenner/Youtube

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote to fans as she revealed her baby news on Instagram. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

Continued Jenner, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she said. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Also in the video montage, Jenner shared a quick shot of herself and the baby in the delivery room.

“Whatever your name is going to be, this is how I found out about you,” Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods said in the video, as she explained how the reality star learned she was pregnant.

“One day, I was in your mom’s bathroom with her and she took a little test,” Woods said.

After Jenner looked at the pregnancy test, “She passed it to me after, like, ‘Surprise.’ She just looked at me weird and I’m like, ‘What?’ And I didn’t know that’s what she was doing so when she passed it to me I was like …” Woods explained, making a shocked face.

Jenner’s assistant Victoria Villarroel also remembered being stunned when Jenner, as Woods said, “gave us a look.”

“I was like, ‘This is a baby!’ ” Jenner’s assistant exclaimed.

Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Later, Woods discussed her BFF becoming a mom at such a young age:”When you’re 20 years old, you’re just figuring out your life. You don’t know what you want. You’re an indecisive teenager and you’re just becoming a young adult, and there was one thing that your mom knew for sure, and that was you.”