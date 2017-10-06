Kylie Jenner is going on a shopping spree for her baby — from the comfort of home.

Jenner, 20, couldn’t be happier to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott but would rather keep a low profile for now, a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source tells PEOPLE.

“Kylie prefers to stay home. She feels good, but her body is changing. She doesn’t want to be photographed,” the source says, explaining why Jenner hasn’t been seen out and about as frequently as she used to be. “At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company.”

“She is very excited about the baby though,” the source continued. “She talks about the baby nonstop. She is already shopping like crazy.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Wanted a Baby but Her Family Thinks She Is ‘Very Naive’ and ‘Too Young’ to Start a Family: Source

Of course, Kylie isn’t the only KarJenner sister who currently has a little one on the way — Khloé Kardashian is pregnant with her first child, while Kim Kardashian West is expecting her third, this time via surrogate.

Previously, a source close to the reality star had told PEOPLE that there was “no jealousy” among the famous family members and that “everyone is genuinely happy” about the baby boom.

“Kim is really into the idea of a bunch of babies being born around the same time,” the source said. “She thinks they’ll be more like sisters than cousins. Everyone in the family is just thrilled about the whole thing.”

Which isn’t to say that Jenner’s pregnancy didn’t catch everyone off-guard. “No one was thrilled about Kylie because she’s so young and naïve,” the source continued, “but everyone has come around and they are focusing on the baby.”

“They truly believe that Kylie will rise to the occasion and be a good mom,” added the source. “And they’ll be there to help!”