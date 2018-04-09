One of the biggest clues to Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy? Her absence from social media.

The usually-active-online star — who welcomed her first child, daughter Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1 — went fairly silent on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat right around the time news of her pregnancy broke in late September.

“They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of the 20-year-old business mogul and her rapper boyfriend, 26. “The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis.”

Another source close to the family revealed to PEOPLE, “It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about.”

Jenner herself didn’t address her pregnancy at all until three days after her daughter’s arrival, confirming the news on Instagram Feb. 4 and sharing that Stormi weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz., and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” wrote Jenner, sharing a montage of videos from her pregnancy, including a quick shot of her and Stormi in the delivery room after her arrival. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

Continued Jenner, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Since announcing her baby girl’s name and sharing her first photo on Feb. 6, the Lip Kit guru, rapper and their loved ones have posted quite a few snaps of baby Stormi.

Most recently, a source told PEOPLE that the trio flew to Texas together via a private jet on Friday, when Scott’s brother Joshua shared a sweet shot with Stormi cradled in his arms and captioned it, “So happy to finally hold my beautiful Stormi.”

“Kylie and Travis are doing great. Stormi has definitely brought them closer,” a family source told PEOPLE two days after the trip, adding, “Travis seems very comfortable taking care of Stormi.”