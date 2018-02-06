Kylie Jenner 'Misses Parts of Her Old Life' and Is Ready For Things to Return to 'Normal': Source

Kylie Jenner was adamant about keeping her pregnancy journey private, but now her little girl is here, the new mom is ready to emerge from behind closed doors.

After months of staying out of the public spotlight, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 20, finally addressed her pregnancy and announced her baby girl’s Feb. 1 birth on Sunday in a statement on Twitter and Instagram as well as a video, titled “To Our Daughter”, shared on YouTube.

“[Kylie] is relieved that her baby girl is here so she could share her ‘secret.’ She is looking forward to being out and about more,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“She wanted her pregnancy to be low-key, but she misses parts of her old life.

“For now, she wants to rest and bond with her baby. But she is also excited about eventually getting back in shape and going on dates with Travis [Scott]. She says that she is ready to return to a more normal life,” the source adds.

News of Jenner and Scott’s baby girl was first confirmed by PEOPLE in September. The new parents have been dating since April 2017.

Since then, the Kylie Cosmetics founder stopped doing public appearances and was noticeably absent from Snapchat and Instagram, only occasionally posting to promote her makeup brand.

While the new mom used to document her every move for fans on Snapchat and flooding our Instagram feeds with bikini and lingerie shots, she had remained completely under the radar.

In late January, an insider told PEOPLE that privacy was Jenner’s priority.

“She clearly made a conscious decision to step away from the spotlight. Kylie didn’t want her pregnancy to be a circus,” the insider said.

And as Jenner stayed mum about her pregnancy so did the famous KarJenner brood.

Sisters Kourtney, Kim and pregnant Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kendall Jenner, kept Kylie’s pregnancy under wraps, dodging questions during TV appearances, specifically on Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show, which all siblings made appearances on.

“Kylie is only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now. She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s, of course, having fun teasing everyone,” a source told PEOPLE in November. “She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to,” the source said at the time.

Most prominently, Kylie didn’t pose alongside the rest of her family for their 2017 Christmas card. She, however, make an appearance at momager Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party.

Then in January, Calvin Klein unveiled an ad featuring Kylie and all four of her sisters posing for the campaign in which Kylie concealed her baby bump underneath a red-and-white quilt.