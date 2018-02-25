Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Step Out Together After New Mom Shows Off Her 'Push Present'

Who needs a minivan!

New mom Kylie Jenner, 20, just received an extravagant gift to celebrate the arrival of her daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott, Stormi, who was born on Feb. 1. Jenner shared a video of a black Ferrari La Ferrari with red interiors and butterfly doors on her Instagram story over the weekend.

“Push present,” she said while showing off the new whip, a model that starts at $1.4 million and is no longer in production, according to Car and Driver magazine.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The new parents hopped in the luxe ride, with Jenner taking the passenger seat, on Saturday afternoon for a lunch date with friends and family at Nobu Malibu.

The reality star wore a black t-shirt with black pants and carried a red coat while her boyfriend sported a black jacket and t-shirt.

It was the first time the couple has been seen in public together since Stormi’s birth, though they recently posed for a picture on Snapchat.

RELATED: Daddy’s Girl! Travis Scott Says His New Daughter Stormi with Kylie Jenner Is “Beautiful”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Jacson/Splash News

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Jacson/Splash News

A source revealed to PEOPLE recently that the parents “are a good team” when it comes to taking care of their newborn daughter.

“Travis is able to do his own thing during the day as well, but he helps Kylie out at night,” the insider explained. “He has cut down on work and only has a few shows coming up.”

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

While the couple are committed to one another, another source told PEOPLE earlier this month that they are in no rush to speed their relationship along, opting to keep separate homes.

“Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship too. Kylie is happy with their living situation,” a source close to Jenner said. “Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive.”

Added the source of the Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul, “For being so young, she is very chilled out about her relationship with Travis. She isn’t making any huge plans for the future.”