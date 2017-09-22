Is This the Day Travis Scott Found Out He Was Expecting a Baby with Kylie Jenner?

News of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy at just 20 years old shocked the world, but a source tells PEOPLE she and boyfriend Travis Scott are thrilled for the next stage of their relationship.

Now, fans are speculating Scott may have hinted at the baby news in mid-June when he tweeted: “Legit happiest day of my life.”

Legit happiest day of my life. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) June 12, 2017

At the time, many assumed Scott was hinting that he and Jenner had split, but he likely was quietly celebrating Jenner’s pregnancy. A source confirms Jenner is due in February, so she would have been in her first trimester when he tweeted the cryptic message.

did you break up with Kylie? — yungtomtom 👑 (@uniquegalore) June 12, 2017

You left kylie?? — Luna (@Travishcott) June 12, 2017

You break up with Kylie? — Garhett Revetta (@GRevetta619) June 12, 2017

The couple — who have been linked since earlier this year after the reality star split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga in April — caused social media to melt down after news of the pregnancy was revealed.

Me: I hate kardashian drama, people need to stop talking about them Twitter:Kylie Jenner is pregnant! Me: pic.twitter.com/yIHsGmHBPz — Common White Girl (@girlhoodposts) September 22, 2017

Me: Let me get off Twitter, I have so much to do. Twitter: Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott's baby. Me: pic.twitter.com/T1UTjjhFHT — Petra Hitchens (@Fleimkepa) September 22, 2017

the day before the world is supposed to end it is announced that kylie jenner is pregnant?? thank GOD for tomorrow take me away I'm so ready pic.twitter.com/XATrQWKvRL — sam (@samcolvin_) September 22, 2017

me: im so tired i should sleep and feel better tomorrow

internet: KYLIE JENNER IS PREGNANT WITH TRAVIS SCOTT

me: pic.twitter.com/8BS0NwHm5R — hot pepperoni 🍕 (@xokyliex) September 22, 2017

“It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about,” one source told PEOPLE. “Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she’s ever been.”