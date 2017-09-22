Is This the Day Travis Scott Found Out He Was Expecting a Baby with Kylie Jenner?

News of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy at just 20 years old shocked the world, but a source tells PEOPLE she and boyfriend Travis Scott are thrilled for the next stage of their relationship.
Now, fans are speculating Scott may have hinted at the baby news in mid-June when he tweeted: “Legit happiest day of my life.”
At the time, many assumed Scott was hinting that he and Jenner had split, but he likely was quietly celebrating Jenner’s pregnancy. A source confirms Jenner is due in February, so she would have been in her first trimester when he tweeted the cryptic message.
The couple — who have been linked since earlier this year after the reality star split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga in April — caused social media to melt down after news of the pregnancy was revealed.
“It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about,” one source told PEOPLE. “Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she’s ever been.”