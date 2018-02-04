Kylie Jenner and Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Are 'Bumping Along' Together in Newly Released Photo

When two becomes four!

Now that the cat’s out of the bag and Kylie Jenner has officially confirmed her pregnancy — and, simultaneously, the arrival of her first child — her siblings are sharing details of the 20-year-old’s journey to motherhood.

In an Instagram post on Sunday night, Jenner’s older sister Khloé Kardashian shared her joy at being pregnant (the star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson) at the same time as the Kylie Cosmetics mogul.

“Congratulations My Sweet Kylie,” wrote the 33-year-old. “What a magical ride it’s been! I’ll miss you bumping along with me.”

Continued Kardashian, “Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it’s been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama 💕 love big mama.”

Alongside the adorable message, Kardashian shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and Jenner posing together while pregnant. In the image — which had a red tone — Kardashian and Jenner clutched their baby bumps while wearing only cropped sweaters and underwear.

Jenner welcomed her baby girl with Travis Scott on Feb. 1. The newborn weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz. and arrived at 4:43 p.m., Jenner said

Kardashian wasn’t the only KarJenner family member to share her joy at Jenner’s new addition.

Kris Jenner was thrilled to welcome another grandchild, writing, “God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief!”