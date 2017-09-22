Oh, baby!

Kylie Jenner is pregnant, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

A source tells PEOPLE the 20-year-old reality star and business mogul is due in February.

“They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” says the source. “The family has known for quite some time. She is REALLY excited and so is Travis!”

Another source close to the family tells PEOPLE: “It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about.”

“Everyone is overjoyed for her,” says the source. “This is the happiest she’s ever been.”

Reps did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Jenner has been dating rapper Travis Scott since earlier this year after splitting from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga in April.

The star’s baby won’t be the only new member joining the famous KarJenner brood: Jenner’s older sister, Kim Kardashian West, is also expecting via surrogate. Kardashian West shares two other children with husband Kanye West, Saint, who is 21-months-old, and daughter North, who turned 4 in June.

Jenner is also aunt to brother Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream, 10 months, and sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s three children: Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.

Though Jenner and Scott’s relationship is still rather new, her family is definitely on board with the romance: A source told PEOPLE in August that they KarJenner crew “loves Travis.”

“Kylie and Travis are doing great,” said the source. “There’s no drama with Travis. He’s a cool guy.”

“He treats Kylie with a lot of respect and love,” added the source. “Kylie is very happy.”