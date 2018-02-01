Pregnant Kylie Jenner Has a Baby Name Picked Out for Her Daughter

Fans of Kylie Jenner may not want to count on seeing photos of her daughter all over social media.

As a source tells PEOPLE, the 20-year-old first-time mom-to-be doesn’t feel pressured to return to the spotlight after her baby girl arrives this month.

“She very much enjoys being out of the spotlight and can’t wait to spend quiet time with the baby,” says the source. “She doesn’t seem in any rush to get back to a more public life.”

And while Kylie “has a baby name” picked out, the insider reveals, “She is not selling baby pictures.”

Kylie Jenner

A second source explains to PEOPLE, “Being out of the spotlight has helped Kylie prepare for the baby, but she is also thinking about her life after giving birth.”

“She will take things as they come, but she’s excited to get back out there and have fun again,” adds the insider.

PEOPLE first confirmed the reality star and makeup mogul was expecting in September, with a source revealing that Kylie and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, would welcome a daughter in February.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner

The second source also tells PEOPLE that Kylie “is really open to advice” from her sisters who have children of their own — particularly oldest Kardashian sister Kourtney Kardashian, who is mom to Reign Aston, 3, Penelope Scotland, 5½, and Mason Dash, 8.

“She’s always been closest to [Khloé Kardashian], but this pregnancy has helped her bond with Kourtney,” adds the source. “She thinks Kourtney is an amazing hands-on mom, and that’s how she wants to be.”