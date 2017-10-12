Baby, It’s Warm Inside! Pregnant Kylie Jenner Keeps Her Belly Under Wraps in a Coat in New Instagram Snap

Kylie Jenner seems to be having fun keeping her fans guessing.

The pregnant reality star shared a new photo to Instagram Wednesday, showing herself wrapped in a large puffy coat with a fur trim — offering zero chance of a glimpse at her baby bump.

Earlier this week, the 20-year-old shared a similarly concealing photo set of herself wearing an over-sized blue striped shirt, captioning it simply, “Sasha’s Shirt” and adding a blue heart emoji.

Jenner is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in September that the couple’s baby on the way will be a little girl.

Although Jenner has remain tight-lipped concerning her daughter on the way, she may be dropping subtle pregnancy hints on her social media accounts even aside from the over-sized clothing.

“Which one? I’m thinking blue … ” she captioned a Monday Snapchat photo of three phone cases — two pink, one blue — with her Kylie Lip Kit logos on them.

She followed up the post by adding photo of three fresh-from-the-oven cinnamon buns, which could refer to the fact that she is expecting at the same time as sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian.

A source revealed to PEOPLE Monday that Jenner and Kardashian — who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson — are “starting to plan out their nurseries” and the entire family has been extremely on board.

“Kim and Kourtney are also involved in the process,” added the source. “All the sisters are super excited, and Kris has been helping as well. … The whole family is being super supportive of each other.”

Kardashian West is expecting her third child, a daughter, with husband Kanye West via surrogate.