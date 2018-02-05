Friends of New Mom Kylie Jenner Post Gorgeous Photos of Her Pregnancy: 'You Were Made for This'

The love for Kylie Jenner keeps pouring in.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced the arrival of her first child, a daughter, with rapper Travis Scott. In a heartwarming 11-minute video montage, she further revealed the baby was born Thursday, Feb. 1, at 4:43 p.m., weighing 8 lbs., 9 oz.

Since the news broke, friends and family members have used social media to express their happiness and congratulations to the 20-year-old new mom — like pal Heather Sanders, who was expecting her own little one, a son, during Jenner’s pregnancy.

“Congratulations To The sweetest, Loving, Most Caring person on earth! So happy we got to share this experience together!” she captioned a Polaroid of the pregnant pair from Jenner’s baby shower. “Love(d) Having you as my pregnant sister for 9 Months!”

“You are going to be such an amazing Mom, and your beautiful baby is the luckiest girl in the world to have you as her mother💕” she added. “You Were Made For This! I Love You So Much!”

Of course Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods was among those showing their support for the makeup mogul, posting another photo from the shower of the duo hanging outside and sharing a sweet look between them.

“Your growth and maturity over this time never failed to amaze me,” she wrote on the post. “So excited for this new addition! Wifey 4L 💕”

Chimed in pal Anastasia Karanikolaou on a snap of herself and Jenner at the shower, “I can’t even begin to describe how proud and happy i am for you. I love you both so much and I’m excited for this new chapter in life. I can’t wait to spoil her and watch her grow😢❤”

Another touching message was from Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian, who is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it’s been! I’ll miss you bumping along with me,” Kardashian, 33, captioned an image of the twosome baring their pregnant bellies in underwear and cropped tops.

“Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it’s been that much more special because of it,” she continued. “God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama 💕 love big mama.”